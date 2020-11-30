Raul Jimenez has suffered a fractured skull and has undergone surgery in a London hospital after an awful clash of heads for Wolves against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Wolves and Mexico star clashed heads with Luiz early in the game and was knocked unconscious as medical teams treated him on the pitch for several minutes before he was taken to hospital.

[ MORE: Wolves win, Arsenal’s woes continue with third straight home defeat ]

Wolves have released a statement on the condition of Raul Jimenez, saying he has had surgery and is ‘comfortable’ in hospital as he begins his recovery.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital. He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery. The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help. The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

Best wishes and prayers poured in for Jimenez, 29, as the scenes from the Emirates Stadium were sickening.

Jimenez was carried off on a stretcher needing oxygen, while David Luiz remained on the pitch for the rest of the first half with a large wound covered by a bandage, but he came off at half time due to the nasty gash on his head.

This horrendous head collision has once again sparked huge debate about the concussion protocols and procedures regarding head injuries in soccer. Ryan Mason suffered a similar injury a few years ago for Tottenham against Chelsea and the rules haven’t changed at all.

