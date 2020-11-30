Wolves, Mexico star Raul Jimenez statement after skull fracture, surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The soccer world held its collective breath when Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was stretchered off the pitch following a horrifying head-to-head collision with Arsenal’s David Luiz on Sunday.

Jimenez, the 29-year-old Mexican national team star, was given oxygen in a grisly incident that left him motionless on the turf early in Wolves’ 2-1 win over the Gunners.

He underwent surgery after suffering a fractured skull and was said to be “comfortable” in a London hospital after the operation.

[ MORE: Tight VAR call decides West Ham – Villa ]

Jimenez issued a short statement on his Twitter account late Monday, saying:

“Thanks for your support messages. I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon.”

Wolves center back Conor Coady had dedicated the win to Jimenez, saying the club had him on his mind over the duration of the game.

Coady also gave a gut-churning account of being at the heart of the incident, saying that he “heard it” and that Jimenez was “not really responding.”

The incident has inspired discussions on head injury protocol, as Luiz was allowed to stay in the game nursing a terrible but bandaged head wound before departing at halftime.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defended his team’s actions regarding Luiz despite admitting that the Brazilian “couldn’t really head the ball.” On Monday, Man City manager Pep Guardiola was among those calling for clarity on concussion protocol.

Jimenez has four goals in 11 appearances this season and 48 goals and 18 assists in his two-plus seasons with Wolves. Let’s pray he is truly back, healthy, and in-form soon.

Follow @NicholasMendola