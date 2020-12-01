The January transfer window is a month away and that means that Premier League clubs are already getting ready to spend some cash in the early weeks of 2021, with David Alaba to Chelsea and Perr Schuurs to Liverpool some of the latest reports.

We will keep you updated with the latest transfer news from across the Premier League in the coming weeks and months as things heat up in the winter window.

David Alaba to Chelsea?

First up, let’s start with David Alaba to Chelsea. The Bayern Munich defender had previously been linked with a move to Manchester City and the Austrian is a free agent next summer.

That means the 28-year-old is free to negotiate a contract with non-German clubs from January and Chelsea are said to be at the front of the queue to sign Alaba. A report from AS in Spain says that Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is close to Roman Abramovich and that could make Chelsea the frontrunners.

Alaba can play in a variety of defensive positions and he would give them depth at left back, but also at center back as Frank Lampard could use him in a three-man central defense and there’s no doubting he’d been an upgrade on Kurt Zouma (who has been decent this season), Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger alongside veteran Thiago Silva.

Bayern are frustrated that Alaba hasn’t signed a new deal but it is clear he will have plenty of suitors across Europe and will look at his best offers in January to sign as a free agent. Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are all said to be chasing Alaba but Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners and Lampard seems keen to add experience to his multitude of young talents.

Liverpool eyeing Ajax product Perr Schuurs

Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 21, is said to be interesting Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will have seen him up close in the UEFA Champions League this season.

A report from De Telegraaf in Holland says that Ajax will accept an offer of $40 million for Schurrs, but in a recent interview he said he would prefer to stay at Ajax for at least another season.

Schuurs is definitely what Liverpool need, a young defender who can develop and doesn’t have a huge transfer fee. Virgil van Dijk is the undisputed top center back at Liverpool but cracks were starting to appear alongside him as Joe Gomez struggled before he joined VVD in being out injured for the rest of the season.

Joel Matip is having injury problems too and although Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have been solid since coming in, Klopp would like more cover at center back.

Schuurs, a Dutch international, is only in his first full season as an Ajax regular but the towering defender has shown plenty of promise and Liverpool will no doubt keep a very close eye on him.

