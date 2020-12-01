An Alisson injury update is the last thing, the absolute last thing, Liverpool fans wanted to hear. But here we are.

Liverpool have revealed that their star goalkeeper has suffered a hamstring injury and he was not in their squad to face Ajax in a key UEFA Champions League game at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport that Alisson will be out for the clash against Wolves on Sunday (watch live, 2:15pm ET on Peacock Premium), as he delivered the Alisson injury news.

“So it’s not COVID, I think it’s something we have to mention when it’s not the case – and it’s not the case. He told us after the game that he felt in the 60, 70th minute of the last game his hamstring. [We] did a scan, it’s a little one but enough for today and probably for another week,” Klopp said. “We don’t know exactly, we have to wait and I’ve never heard about a hamstring is only four or five days, so 10 to 14 days I think.”

That means that Liverpool will have to play normal reserve goalkeeper Adrian, or youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, in the meantime.

Klopp selected Kelleher to play against Ajax and explained his faith in the 22-year-old Irish goalkeeper who has come through their academy.

“Then we had to make the decision: Queev or Adrian. And Queev, I know him pretty much five years, four years for sure – I’m not sure when he came to the first team, training with us and stuff like this. He’s just improving and improving and improving and he’s a football-playing goalie, good shot-stopper, which is obviously the most important thing. My job is to make decisions and I did that,” Klopp said.

Adrian has had plenty of poor displays as Liverpool’s reserve goalkeeper, so this makes sense.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the season, plus Trent Alexander-Arnold out in recent weeks, Thiago Alcantara out since October, plus James Milner now missing too, Klopp has seen his star players get injury after injury early in the season.

Alisson is the latest and Klopp will be hoping it is just a minor tweak.

