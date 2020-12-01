The UEFA Champions League group stage action will take center stage for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League, they are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.
In the next few weeks and months the Champions League will take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums will now be able to do so during UEFA competitions.
That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 5, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Champions League schedule
Group A – December 1
Lokomotiv Moscow v. RB Salzburg
Atletico Madrid v. Bayern Munich
Group B – December 1
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Inter Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Real Madrid
Group C – December 1
Marseille v. Olympiacos
FC Porto v. Manchester City
Group D – December 1
Liverpool v. Ajax
Atalanta v. Midtjylland
Group E – December 2
Sevilla v. Chelsea
Krasnodar v. Rennes
Group F – December 2
Club Brugge v. Zenit
Borussia Dortmund v. Lazio
Group G – December 2
Ferencvaros v. Barcelona
Juventus v. Dynamo Kiev
Group H – December 2
Istanbul Basaksehir v. RB Leipzig
Manchester United v. Paris Saint-Germain
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Group A – December 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 RB Salzburg
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich
Group B – December 1
Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Inter Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Real Madrid
Group C – December 1
Marseille 0-2 Olympiacos
FC Porto 1-3 Manchester City
Group D – December 1
Liverpool 3-2 Ajax
Atalanta 4-1 Midtjylland
Group E – December 2
Sevilla 2-2 Chelsea
Krasnodar 1-2 Rennes
Group F – December 2
Club Brugge 1-2 Zenit
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Lazio
Group G – December 2
Ferencvaros 1-2 Barcelona
Juventus 3-1 Dynamo Kiev
Group H – December 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-3 RB Leipzig
Manchester United 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Group stage, Week 5 (December 1-2)
Group A – December 1
(+440) Lokomotiv Moscow v. RB Salzburg (-180). Tie: +340
(-110) Atletico Madrid v. Bayern Munich (+270). Tie: +290
Group B – December 1
(+205) Borussia Monchengladbach v. Inter Milan (+115). Tie: +275
(+675) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Real Madrid (-290). Tie: +450
Group C – December 1
(+135) Marseille v. Olympiacos (+215). Tie: +220
(+450) FC Porto v. Manchester City (-160). Tie: +290
Group D – December 1
(-150) Liverpool v. Ajax (+360). Tie: +325
(-550) Atalanta v. Midtjylland (+1300). Tie: +625
Group E – December 2
(+175) Sevilla v. Chelsea (+155). Tie: +235
(+160) Krasnodar v. Rennes (+165). Tie: +240
Group F – December 2
(+115) Club Brugge v. Zenit (+225). Tie: +260
(-165) Borussia Dortmund v. Lazio (+400). Tie: +325
Group G – December 2
(+650) Ferencvaros v. Barcelona (-260). Tie: +400
(-375) Juventus v. Dynamo Kiev (+1100). Tie: +460
Group H – December 2
(+600) Istanbul Basaksehir v. RB Leipzig (-240). Tie: +375
(+185) Manchester United v. PSG (+140). Tie: +250
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (+275)
Manchester City (+425)
Liverpool (+600)
Paris Saint-Germain (+1200)
Barcelona (+1400)
Juventus (+1600)
Chelsea (+1600)
Real Madrid (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2000)
Borussia Dortmund (+2000)
Manchester United (+2500)
Sevilla (+3300)
Atalanta (+4000)
RB Leipzig (+6600)
Inter Milan (+10000)
Lazio (+10000)