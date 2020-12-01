Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some very positive Manchester United injury news, as key players are fit and available for the huge UEFA Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

United host the French champions at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a pivotal group stage game. They sit top of the table on nine points, but PSG and RB Leipzig have six points and United head to Leipzig on the final matchday.

Simply put, they really need to beat PSG and they will have the likes of David de Gea and Anthony Martial available as the former went off injured during the comeback win at Southampton on Sunday, while the latter wasn’t even in the squad.

“You know it’s going to be a challenge every time you have the Champions League nights to keep players away,” Solskjaer said on the latest Manchester United injury news. “Because they all want to be fit [to play] and everyone has been on the training pitch today. We’re looking good. I think all of them are champing at the bit. David trained well today, as did the rest of the group. It was a good session.

“Anthony got through the session and felt okay, so he’s also available for selection. Luke is probably the biggest doubt but the rest of them are holding their hands up saying: ‘I’m ready’. Luke isn’t too far away so let’s see what we do with him for tomorrow. Then, of course, Phil [Jones] has been away for a long time but now we’re getting more and more players ready to participate in every game.”

De Gea is clearly Solskjaer’s number one goalkeeper, so having him back is a bonus. That said, after DDG injured his knee when failing to keep out a James Ward-Prowse free kick and had to come off, Dean Henderson came on and looked solid as United battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Perhaps De Gea has returned so quickly after a knee scan because he can feel Henderson breathing down his neck?

As for Martial, he will have probably enjoyed having a bit of a rest and it now looks like Edinson Cavani will be leaned on heavily to play as United’s main central striker with two of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Martial to flank him out wide.

Luke Shaw is close to returning, which is a big boost too, as Alex Telles has looked okay going forward but has struggled a little defensively early on in his Manchester United career.

All in all, positive news is flowing for Manchester United after improved displays, especially away from home.

