MLS Cup Playoffs upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is sprinting toward the finish line as MLS Cup 2020 begins to come into clear focus not so far from now on the horizon.

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin conference semifinals are set for this weekend and next week, culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule

Sunday, Nov. 29

Orlando City SC 1-2 New England Revolution

Columbus Crew SC 2-0 Nashville SC

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Seattle Sounders (-155) v FC Dallas (+400) / Draw (+300) — 9:30 pm ET

TV: FS1

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Sporting KC (-155) v Minnesota United (+400) / Draw (+300) — 9 pm ET

TV: FOX

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

2020 MLS Cup betting odds

Columbus Crew SC (+225)

Sporting Kansas City (+250)

Seattle Sounders (+350)

New England Revolution (+600)

Minnesota United (+650)

FC Dallas (+1300)

