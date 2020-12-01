Perea replaces Amaya after positive COVID-19 test at USMNT camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s one dual-national in, one dual-national out for Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team ahead of a Dec. 9 friendly with El Salvador in Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale-based friendly will not see a debut for Fc Cincinnati’s Mexican-American midfielder Frankie Amaya, as the 19-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving to USMNT camp.

“Amaya is in isolation and observing the appropriate quarantine protocols,” reads a U.S. Soccer press release. “His positive test came during U.S. Soccer’s camp arrival testing procedures. All of his pre-arrival tests were negative.”

The report says no other players have tested positive and that Amaya was not in contact with other USMNT players or staffers prior to or after testing.

Taking Amaya’s spot will be Colombian-American midfielder Andres Perea. The 20-year-old spent this season on loan at Orlando City from Atletico Nacional, where he came up through the academy to become a starter for Los Cafeteros at the U-20 World Cup in 2019.

The Tampa-born Perea left the States at the age of 5. He turned 20 in November and played 1263 minutes over 28 appearances for the Lions, assisting two goals while playing forward, center mid, and wing.

