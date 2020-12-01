Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our tenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are scrambling for positions early on after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

Stars from Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Leeds United dominate our tenth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings as plenty of big boys have yet to hit their stride.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Edinson Cavani (Man United) – New entry

2. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry

3. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Up 10

4. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry

5. Sam Johnstone (West Brom) – Even

6. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – New entry

7. Daniel Podence (Wolves) – New entry

8. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Up 1

9. Pedro Neto (Wolves) – New entry

10. Illan Meslier (Leeds United) – New entry

11. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – Down 9

12. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Down 8

13. Aaron Connolly (Brighton) – New entry

14. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 11

15. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – New entry

16. Raphinha (Leeds United) – New entry

17. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry

18. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) – New entry

19. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) – New entry

20. Joelinton (Newcastle) – New entry

