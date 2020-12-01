Seattle Sounders top Dallas, within win of (another) MLS Cup Final (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An unlikely goal scorer set Seattle Sounders within a win of their four MLS Cup Final in five seasons after a 1-0 defeat of FC Dallas on Tuesday.

Shane O’Neill pounded a second-half header home off a Nicolas Lodeiro corner kick to give the Sounders their place in the Western Conference final against the winner of Wednesday’s conference semifinal between Sporting KC and Minnesota United.

[ USMNT: Perea replaces Amaya after positive COVID-19 test ]

Seattle outshot Dallas 14-10 and provided the match’s only two shots on target.

O’Neill is a former United States youth national team regular who started his career with Colorado before going overseas to play for Apollon Limassol, which saw him loaned to clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, and England.

The Sounders won the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019 over Toronto FC, falling to the Reds in 2017.

Follow @NicholasMendola