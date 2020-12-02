Chelsea – Leeds: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Chelsea – Leeds will be played in front of 2,000 Blues fans at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as Frank Lampard and Co., look to go top of the Premier League table (for the night) with a victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

Saturday’s showdown at the Bridge will be the first time for a limited number of Chelsea fans to see their side in living color since the 2019-20 season shutdown in March. Stamford Bridge will be one of 10 stadiums — five of which will host fixtures this weekend — to welcome spectators back inside the ground.

Chelsea have done well to sit third in the Premier League table, two points back of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, after 10 games — Lampard’s side is unbeaten in its last eight league games, since losing to the Reds on matchweek 2, though they have drawn as many games (4) as they have won during that period. 12th-place Leeds, meanwhile, have already endured a wild roller-coaster start to the campaign — as many losses and wins (4 each) as games in which they conceded three or more goals (they have conceded four goals three times already).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea: No injuries/suspensions

Leeds: QUESTIONABLE: Jack Harrison (leg), Diego Llorente (groin), Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

What they’re saying: Chelsea – Leeds

Frank Lampard, on squad rotation: “I said it at the start of the season to the players. Most of the big teams in the Premier League have big squads. For example, Tottenham had (Gareth) Bale on the bench at the weekend and Dele Alli wasn’t there. It has to be seen as a strength not a weakness. It has to be seen as a strength when players are not playing a lot. … I have to leave out four or five players per game. If I speak about all the permutations of all of them and considered the risk of it, then I wouldn’t be able to make a decision or do the job.”

Marcelo Bielsa, on summer signing Raphinha: “He’s adapted very quickly to the Premier League. Victor Orta anticipated that he had the characteristics to play in this league, so he was correct in choosing him. He, of course, is a player who worries the opposing defense.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-189) | Leeds (+325) | Draw (+475)

Prediction: Chelsea – Leeds

Chelsea struggled to create scoring chances against an organized, deep-sitting Tottenham side last weekend, which is good news for the Blues because Leeds will do anything and everything but defend deep in their own half. Provided Chelsea can play their way through the middle-third pressure — or, simply target Timo Werner in the channels over and over again — they’ll find far more jot in the final third this week. Chelsea 3-2 Leeds.

How to watch Chelsea – Leeds: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

