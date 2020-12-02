Chivas – Leon: How to watch, start time, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Liga MX Apertura semifinals begin Wednesday when No. 1 seed Club Leon visits No. 6 Chivas Guadalajara at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

The second leg is Saturday in Leon.

Stream pregame coverage of the first leg on Telemundo Deportes beginning at 9 pm ET Wednesday followed by the match in Spanish at 10pm ET. An English language broadcast of the match is on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

STREAM CHIVAS – LEON IN ENGLISH | OR IN SPANISH

The other semifinal sees Cruz Azul versus UNAM Pumas. The first leg is Wednesday at Estadio Azteca before heading across Mexico City for Sunday’s second leg at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

