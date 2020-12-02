Neymar wants to play with Messi again: ‘Next season, we have to do it’

Neymar has set off alarm bells with comments following Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 defeat of Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The PSG star scored the first and last goals of the game.

He said after the game that he didn’t come to Paris to play in the Europa League and — clearly in a good mood — the Brazilian playmaker said with a laugh that he hoped to play with Lionel Messi next season.

Yep, next season.

From Marca.com:

“What I want most is to play with [Messi] again, to be able to enjoy being on the pitch with him again. He could play in my place. He won’t have any problems, I’m sure. I want to play with him again and I’m sure that, next season, we have to do it.”

Neymar has a contract with PSG through the 2021-22 season, so it’s reasonable enough to think he could move this summer (though Les Parisiens want to tie him down to a new deal).

With Messi angling to leave Barcelona and the club hoping to do whatever it takes to keep him there, would it be more likely the Argentine heads to PSG, the Brazilian goes home to Barcelona, or they both head somewhere else.

Remember that Messi pressed hard for Barcelona to purchase Neymar in the Summer of 2019 only to be disappointed when the club bought Antoine Griezmann, who has since been often mentioned as swap deal material.

There were other rumors Wednesday that Real Madrid wanted to use Eden Hazard to make a Kylian Mbappe transfer more palatable to PSG (which, whatever, but Hazard was talking about luring Mbappe to Real as a teammate less than two weeks ago).

The Neymar deal seems way more likely, but both would still take a crazy amount of work (and insufferable amount of rumors).

¿Volverá pronto? Neymar dejó en claro que tiene muchas ganas de jugar con Messi nuevamente y dio fecha: "seguro el próximo año". pic.twitter.com/84uwWi7eyH — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 2, 2020

