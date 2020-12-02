Sevilla – Chelsea: Olivier Giroud scored early in each half as part of a four-goal haul as Chelsea claimed the Champions League’s Group E with a 4-0 defeat of Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

[ PULISIC WATCH: Breaking down the USMNT star’s start ]

Chelsea improves to 4W-1D through five match days, making amends for the lone blemish: a Matchday 1 draw with Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were very good money to match the score line, even if they needed some gutsy defending from a bruising center back to assert control.

Sevilla – Chelsea wasn’t close.

Three things we larned from Sevilla – Chelsea

1. Giroud the Godfather: The famous scene in the third “Godfather” film that sees Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone lament, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in” might be Frank Lampard’s general feelings regarding Olivier Giroud. The big French forward simply finds a way to deliver a goal whenever his impending exit is most expected.

These weren’t some postage-stamp header, either, at least not until the end of the hat trick. Giroud finished well off a drive and feed from Kai Havertz, before chipping the keeper off a decent dribble into the box early in the second half. He thumped a header home to complete the trick, turning an N’Golo Kante cross home and inspiring a genuine, gleaming smile from his boss on the sideline.

Chelsea are off to a great start thanks to Oliver Giroud 👏 pic.twitter.com/8c1zpvGyBH — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 2, 2020

2. Azpilicueta a classic: Cesar Azpilicueta may no longer be first choice at Chelsea, but the right back was fantastic both on-and-off the ball on Wednesday. Stuck into 15 duels, Azpilicueta made four tackles and recorded two interceptions and clearances while also blocking a shot and zipping up and down the right side to nullify Oussama Idrissi and Karim Rekik.

3. Rudiger keeps making his case: Like Giroud, the German may also have expected to leave in January. Frank Lampard’s not using him a ton, but he’s back to his best. Rudiger blocked four Chelsea shots and completing 90 percent of his passes despite attempting 13 long balls (completing nine). He was one of Chelsea’s best against Newcastle and Sevilla despite sitting out the Stade Rennes and Spurs outings in the middle.

Man of the Match: Olivier Giroud.

Come on. This one’s easy, as Giroud goes right-foot, right-foot, header, penalty in bagging four goals, also winning his 83rd-minute penalty.

Left foot ✅

Right foot ✅

Header ✅ What a performance from Olivier Giroud 😤 pic.twitter.com/HtOHrCGEbQ — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 2, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola