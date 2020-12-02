West Ham – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham – Manchester United: There’s little time for Manchester United to lick its Champions League wounds, as the Red Devils visit in-form West Ham United in London on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons are in fifth place with 17 points, one more than United and 3-0 since losing to Liverpool on Halloween.

United’s a bigger foe than the three David Moyes’ men have beaten — Fulham, Sheffield United, and Aston Villa — but the weary Red Devils could be ripe for an upset following a 3-1 loss to PSG in the UCL on Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Manchester United on Saturday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

West Ham – Manchester United team news (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko is a fitness question due to isolation following coronavirus protocols.

Manchester United: Phil Jones remains out, while Luke Shaw is a longshot and Marcus Rashford’s status is in question following the flare up of a shoulder injury in Wednesday’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski on the Irons’ hot start to the season: “We are fifth but it’s early, just ten games into the season, and you can see there are many teams actually up there. It’s good to be up there, but there is still a long way to go, we need to keep working hard and keep making sure that we put in good performances week in and week out and see where we’re going to end up at the end of it.”

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire on rebounding from PSG loss: “It all happened quickly. You know, football is a game of fine margins. You have got to take your chances and don’t give them goals, soft goals. Like I said, the goals we conceded tonight, the first two, are scrappy goals. It’s not that they opened us up with the talent that they’ve got in their team, we know the talent they’ve got in their team, so I felt, on a whole, we deserved something from the game. It’s disappointing but we have got to pick ourselves up, we have got a big game on Saturday.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers are believing in West Ham, at least at home and with their visitors coming off a draining midweek UEFA Champions League battle. The Irons are +205 for a win versus Manchester United’s +150. A draw bags +245.

West Ham – Manchester United prediction

This could be a real scrap, but United was home to PSG and barely used Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek while resting Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic. That said, the Red Devils also need to worry keeping bodies fresh for a must-win Champions League affair at Leipzig. Given West Ham’s relatively clean bill of health and fine form, well, this could be at least a points-share. West Ham 1-1 Manchester United.

