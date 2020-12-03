Burnley – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Burnley – Everton will present Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees with a golden opportunity to halt their ongoing slide down the Premier League table when they visit the 19th-place Clarets at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Everton have won just one of their last six Premier League games after starting the 2020-21 season with four straight wins. Last weekend’s defeat to Leeds United will have given Ancelotti much to ponder this week after his side was largely outplayed and beaten by a newly promoted side. With games against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal next on the horizon, Everton could find themselves firmly in the bottom half of the table barely two weeks from now if they can’t muster something a little better on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Everton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Everton: (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Dale Stephens (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), Phil Bardsley (back) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (thigh) | OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

What they’re saying: Burnley – Everton

Sean Dyche, on the struggles of bigger clubs: “[Everton] have an incredibly experienced manager and a very good group of players. It shows the strength of the Premier League, you’ve never got it sussed in the Premier League. They had a great run of results, most of them they deserved, and played very well and then they suddenly had a tough run of results, the Premier League is a strange animal, it just sneaks up on you. That’s the reality of the Premier League and in a strange way it’s pleasing that even the bigger club with big resources and top managers find it tough at times and have bad spells, that can happen to anyone.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+290) | Everton (-106) | Draw (+240)

Prediction

Everton and Burnley are roughly equally desperate for a win — Everton for the reasons outlined above; Burnley for their hopes of avoiding relegation this season — but only one of them have the quality and expectation to do so without putting forth their 100/100 best possible performance. Burnley 0-2 Everton.

How to watch Burnley – Everton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

