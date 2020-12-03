Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Thursday’s results in the Europa League, where Tottenham Hotspur (and Joe Hart) were deeply disappointing, Arsenal were anything but disappointing, and Caglar Soyuncu was once again injured barely 15 minutes after returning from a previous injury…

LASK 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur — FULL RECAP

On the one hand, no one in a Tottenham shirt put in a good performance. On the other hand, Jose Hart was beyond dreadful with one of the worst performances a goalkeeper could have. So, in summary, the only positives to come from Thursday’s draw in Austria were: 1) Tottenham did just enough to confirm their place in the knockout rounds, and more importantly, 2) they got it out of their system on Thursday, rather than Sunday when Arsenal come calling in the north London derby.

Beyond that, no one picked up any new injuries and Harry Kane was (presumably) left in London to rest and recover from the minor injury revealed by Jose Mourinho on Wednesday.

The identities of Tottenham’s three goal-scorers were also quite encouraging: Gareth Bale (stuck in a rut as he returns to fitness and sharpness), Son Heung-min (just his second goal in his last seven games) and Dele Alli (only makes the 18-man squad for Europa League games these days).

As for Hart, his day is best summed up by this screenshot, taken in the milliseconds before he conceded LASK’s second goal.

goalkeepers… how is his form here? eyes closed tightly, fist also closed, ball hits him mid-forearm and goes into the net not a gk myself, but this doesn't seem great pic.twitter.com/ZpgvAJmnx7 — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) December 3, 2020

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna

Unlike their north London rivals, Arsenal cruised to a comfortable victory over an Austrian opponent of their own, and they did so on the back of a serious contender for Goal of the Europa League campaign. Alexandre Lacazette, take it away…

What a strike! Lacazette has been UNSTOPPABLE 👊 pic.twitter.com/viV7oZwNuN — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 3, 2020

Lacazette’s laser made it 1-0 early, but it was quickly 2-0 through Pablo Mari and eventually 3-0 through Eddie Nketiah before the halftime whistle. Rapid Vienna pulled a goal back shortly after the restart, but the Gunners restored their two-goal lead through Emile Smith-Rowe in the 66th minute.

Welcome back, Pablo Marí! pic.twitter.com/5UfonefKVu — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 3, 2020

Eddie Nketiah finds the back of the net and that's 3️⃣ for Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/oAhX1Kb2F4 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 3, 2020

Zorya 1-0 Leicester City

Having already secured their place in the knockout rounds last week, Leicester opted for a largely rotated squad for their trip to Ukraine to face Zorya. However, they did so with a dash of good news sprinkled throughout the team — only for it to turn rotten rather quickly.

A pair of stars, center back Caglar Soyuncu and midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, returned from injuries seemingly well ahead of expectations. Soyuncu, who missed the last two months with an adductor injury, was forced off through a brand new injury after just 17 minutes. The Turkish international made a recovery run across the field before pulling up injured and signaling to the bench he would need to leave the game.

Ndidi, however, went 56 minutes before he was also subbed off (presumably as scripted by manager Brendan Rodgers).

Other notable Europa League results

AC Milan 4-2 Celtic

Roma 3-1 BSC Young Boys

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Napoli

Lille 2-1 Sparta Prague

Sivasspor 0-1 Villarreal

Real Sociedad 2-2 Rijeka

Red Star Belgrade 0-0 Hoffenheim

Nice 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica 4-0 Lech Poznan

Feyenoord 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Granada 0-1 PSV Eindhoven

