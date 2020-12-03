Manchester City – Fulham will see last season’s runners-up try to continue their long ascent up the Premier League table when they host the newly promoted Cottagers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola’s side tore Burnley to shreds last weekend, giving off signs that they were perhaps on the way back to their very best, though they still remain without back-to-back wins this Premier League season — a point they will be eager to rectify on Saturday. On the less-than-ideal side of news from the rout of Burnley, Sergio Aguero is once again injured and his availability seems destined to remain in constant flux for as long as he remains at the club.

As for Fulham, Scott Parker’s men picked up their second win of the season (and in their last four PL games) when they triumphed away to Leicester City, 2-1 earlier this week. The result was enough to lift Fulham out of the relegation zone, into 17th place with one point more than West Bromwich Albion.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Fulham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester City – Fulham: (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester City: QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee)

Fulham: OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: Manchester City – Fulham

Pep Guardiola, on balancing fixtures this season: “In this period, this year especially, the Champions League was tricky. When you lose one or two games, you have to go to the last game and during COVID, that is tricky. In all the games away, we have played a really high level. In general, I am more than delighted with the performance in these games.”

Scott Parker, on battling relegation: “Coming away from Leicester, where every single person didn’t think we would get the result.. we got one. So of course you can build on that certainly on my position with the team. Results bring belief. They bring confidence. I have set it out to the players, where we are standing this year and the challenges we are going to face. What our journey is going to look like. People make look a that a little bit negative or lack something but that’s just reality.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-1000) | Fulham (+1800) | Draw (+850)

Prediction

If Manchester City are to will themselves back into this season’s title race, Saturday must end with another dominant display as a warning to the rest of the Premier League. They will know this better than anyone, and set out to do exactly that, which is a terrifying prospect for Fulham. Manchester City 4-1 Fulham.

How to watch Manchester City – Fulham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

