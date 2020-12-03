We are now 10 games into the Premier League season, and it seems like a good time to focus on the player of the season candidates for 2020-21.

Too early? Nah, I’m not having that.

There are a few clear frontrunners already, as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son continue to put up otherworldly numbers, plus Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes continue to run the show for their respective clubs.

Now, we are all adult enough (famous last words) to realize that this player of the season award usually goes to a player from one of the big six. That’s just the way it works. But this season has been really weird so far and tons of players from teams outside of the big boys have impressed mightily.

Outside chance at a Player of the Season award

As for outsiders, look out for stars from Aston Villa (Jack Grealish), Everton (Dominic Calvert-Lewin), Southampton (James Ward-Prowse), Leicester City (Jamie Vardy) and Crystal Palace (Wilfried Zaha) and see if they can continue their early-season form.

We will continue to check in on this debate throughout the season, maybe every month or so, but in the video above we discussed who we would name the Premier League player of the season if we had to decide today.

The main takeaway is that this decision will not be easy when push comes to shove at the end of this season as so many star players have been in electrifying form early in the campaign.

It is clear that the cream of the Premier League has already risen to the top, but how long will it stay there?

