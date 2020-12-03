Tottenham – Arsenal is a massive north London derby on Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via Peacock Premium) and it will likely have a huge impact on which direction the season of both clubs will head in.

With 2,000 lucky Tottenham fans allowed to attend this game, they will make plenty of noise given the recent form of Harry Kane and Co.

Jose Mourinho has Tottenham top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend and they will move 11 points clear of Arsenal if they win.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have struggled this season, as they’ve lost three on the spin at home in the Premier League and have struggled to score goals and create chances.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Arsenal in the north London derby.

Team news

Harry Kane is an injury concern for Tottenham, although Jose Mourinho is hoping he will be fit to play. Tottenham are definitely without Toby Alderweireld who was injured in the win against Man City two weeks ago, but he should return sooner than initially expected. He is expected to be replaced by Joe Rodon in the starting lineup, who made his first start last week at Chelsea.

Arsenal have a host of injury issues, although David Luiz could feature despite suffering a nasty head wound in that horrendous clash of heads with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez last weekend. Thomas Partey still has a thigh issue, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain out.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Mikel Arteta: “He is a good coach. He is a talented coach. He won already an important competition in the first few months of his career; that we cannot deny. To be the Arsenal coach, you have to be good – if you are not good, you are not there. So yes, I think Mikel is a good coach but I want to respect the others – especially the others that I don’t know well and probably are also very talented.”

Mikel Arteta on Partey’s fitness: “He has been training separately in the last week or so. We have to scan him again to see how he is feeling. He is a player that is so willing, that is pushing us every day because he wants to do it. At the same time, we have to protect and make sure that when he gets back in the team he is ready to do that and whatever extent of minutes we can use him. So this week is going to be crucial. The moment he starts to train in parts with the team, [we can] see how he is feeling and how he is evolving day to day.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-106) are the clear favorites but Arsenal (+280) are much better away from home than at home and will be dangerous. The draw at +250 looks enticing.

Prediction

This could be a classic. Both teams enjoy sitting back deep and hitting the other on the counter, but an early goal here will liven things up. I expect the intensity of the north London derby to force the issue and both teams will take more chances to try and win the game. Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Tottenham – Arsenal stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

