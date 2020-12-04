MLS Cup Playoffs upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is now just three games from crowning a new MLS Cup champion and wrapping up the rollercoaster ride that was the 2020 season.

[ MORE: Marsch reacts to big Salzburg win ]

The MLS Cup Playoffs conference semifinals are set — Columbus Crew SC v New England Revolution in the East, and Seattle Sounders v Minnesota United in the West — for this weekend and early next week, with MLS Cup to follow quickly thereafter on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Click here for the latest available MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

[ MORE: Golden Boy winner named ]

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule

Sunday, Dec. 6 — Eastern Conference final

Columbus Crew SC (+130) v New England Revolution (+205) / Draw (+245) — 3 pm ET

Monday, Dec. 7 — Western Conference final

Seattle Sounders (-130) v Minnesota United (+340) / Draw (+280) — 9:30 pm ET

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

2020 MLS Cup betting odds

Seattle Sounders (+174)

Columbus Crew SC (+235)

Minnesota United (+320)

New England Revolution (+375)

Follow @AndyEdMLS