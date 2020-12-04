Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 11 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), David Luiz (head) | OUT: Nicolas Pepe (suspension), Gabriel Martinelli (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (thigh), Bjorn Engels (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knock), Tom Heaton (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin) Keinan Davis (undisclosed), Frederic Guilbert (chest) | OUT: Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Neal Maupay (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alexis McAllister (COVID-19), Davy Propper (fitness) | OUT: Adam Lallana (groin), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dale Stephens (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), Phil Bardsley (back) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
None
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (thigh) | OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jack Harrison (leg), Diego Llorente (groin), Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wes Morgan (back) | OUT: Daniel Amartey (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Naby Keita (thigh) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Alisson Becker (thigh), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Luke Shaw (thigh) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (calf), Paul Dummett (thigh), Andy Carroll (calf)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (knee), Nathan Redmond (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), William Smallbone (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Toby Aldeweireld (groin), Hugo Lloris (undisclosed), Carlos Vinicius (undisclosed), Erik Lamela (calf)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation), Kieran Gibbs (isolation) | OUT: Conor Townsend (knee)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19) | OUT: Michail Antonio (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Romain Saiss (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)