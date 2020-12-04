Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 11 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), David Luiz (head) | OUT: Nicolas Pepe (suspension), Gabriel Martinelli (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (thigh), Bjorn Engels (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knock), Tom Heaton (knee), Kourtney Hause (groin) Keinan Davis (undisclosed), Frederic Guilbert (chest) | OUT: Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Neal Maupay (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alexis McAllister (COVID-19), Davy Propper (fitness) | OUT: Adam Lallana (groin), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dale Stephens (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), Phil Bardsley (back) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

None

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (thigh) | OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot), Joshua Onomah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Harrison (leg), Diego Llorente (groin), Jamie Shackleton (undisclosed), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wes Morgan (back) | OUT: Daniel Amartey (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Naby Keita (thigh) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Alisson Becker (thigh), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (knee)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Luke Shaw (thigh) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Martin Dubravka (calf), Paul Dummett (thigh), Andy Carroll (calf)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (knee), Nathan Redmond (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), William Smallbone (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Toby Aldeweireld (groin), Hugo Lloris (undisclosed), Carlos Vinicius (undisclosed), Erik Lamela (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation), Kieran Gibbs (isolation) | OUT: Conor Townsend (knee)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andriy Yarmolenko (COVID-19) | OUT: Michail Antonio (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Romain Saiss (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

