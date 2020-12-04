Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In an otherwise dark time in the history of Valencia, 18-year-old Yunus Musah is making the most of his unique opportunity for first-team action, parlaying his first season with the senior team into a new long-term contract.

Valencia announced the new deal, which is set to keep Musah at the Estadio Mestalla through the summer of 2026, on Friday. According to a report from CBS Sports, the new contract contains a release clause of $121 million.

The deal continues a whirlwind 2020 calendar year for Yunus Musah, who made his first-team debut back in September and made his USMNT debut in a scoreless draw with Wales. Eligible to play for four nations — the United States (nation of birth), Ghana (parents’ birth nation), Italy (childhood) and England (childhood and youth international appearances) — Musah is an increasingly coveted commodity on the international scene.

✍️ YUNUS MUSAH 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣ 🗣️ "I'm very happy to be staying at Valencia CF for many more years"#AMUNTValencia 🦇 #Yunus2026 #VCFMyPlaceInTheWorld ⚪️⚫️ — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) December 4, 2020

Valencia’s horrid financial woes made Yunus Musah’s path to the first team possible after the club was forced to shed a number of lucrative contracts — many of which belonged to the club’s top attacking talents — over the summer.

Musah has started nine (and appeared in one other) of Valencia’s 11 La Liga games this season. The New York City-born winger scored his first senior goal in a 2-2 league draw with Getafe last month.

Musah was previously a member of the Arsenal Under-18 setup, up until he left the club for his current opportunity at Valencia, where he spent his first season with the B-team, in the summer of 2019.

