West Brom – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

West Brom – Crystal Palace will challenge the Baggies to build upon their long-awaited first win of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they host the Eagles at The Hawthorns on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

After beating 20th-place Sheffield United last weekend, the Baggies are up to 18th place and sit just one point behind Fulham for 17th, outside the relegation zone. Palace, meanwhile have lost their last two games (to Newcastle United and Burnley, a pair of strugglers) and three (Wolverhampton Wanderers) of their last four with their lone win in that period coming against Leeds United.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Brom – Crystal Palace: (INJURY REPORT)

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Jake Livermore (isolation), Kieran Gibbs (isolation) | OUT: Conor Townsend (knee)

Crystal Palace: OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: West Brom – Crystal Palace

Slaven Bilic, on building on win no. 1: “We were allowed to be proud and enjoy the Sheffield United win. But now we are asking even more because we have shown we can do it. It’s not hopeless, we can do it. It hasn’t been hopeless, look at the last few games against those big guns. We showed what we can do but we didn’t get any rewards. But, we kept a good atmosphere and good work ethic and good energy in the group. The wins should make it go up again, so we are going to be more demanding.”

Roy Hodgson, on Palace’s up-and-down start: “It was good up until the last two matches. But of course, whenever you lose two matches in a row, you either plummet down the table or shoot up the table, and I suppose we’re still suffering from the fact that we had those two defeats, but we’re more than aware that a couple of games can change all of that, and as a result we’re anxious to get points on the board. We aren’t panicking in any way because we’ve just had a couple of setbacks.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom (+185) | Crystal Palace (+150) | Draw (+215)

Prediction

Crystal Palace have proven they are plenty capable of losing to some of the worst teams in the Premier League, but that happened without Wilfried Zaha available as he isolated as part of COVID-19 protocols. Zaha will be back on Sunday, and so too should Palace’s ever-dangerous attack. West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace.

How to watch West Brom – Crystal Palace: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

