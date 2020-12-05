Bundesliga wrap: Bayern, Leipzig in 6-goal thriller; Dortmund draws

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bundesliga’s three recent title contenders have now given us two wonderful thrillers as Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund continue to scrap for early season table footing in Germany.

Bayern beat Dortmund 3-2 on Nov. 7 in a Bundesliga beauty at the Westfalenstadion, five weeks after winning the German Super Cup by the same score line.

[ MORE: Bundesliga box scores, standings ]

This time, Bayern teamed up with RB Leipzig for a six-goal classic on Saturday, not too long after Dortmund drew with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The results mean Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to go second when it visits Schalke on Sunday.

Bayern Munich 3-3 RB Leipzig

Kingsley Coman had three assists for Bayern and Emil Forsberg a goal and an assist for Leipzig in a draw with three lead changes at the Allianz Arena.

Christopher Nkunku put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute but Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller struck four minutes apart to make it 2-1 Bayern in 34th. Justin Kluivert had an answer to leave it 2-2 at the break.

It was Leipzig’s chance to go in front for a second time when Angelino cued up Forsberg’s 48th-minute marker, but Muller got his second in the 75th to insure the points-share.

Bayern maintains its two-point lead on Leipzig and four-point advantage over Dortmund.

USMNT mid Tyler Adams went the distance for Leipzig and there were Americans on the field for both teams over the final few minutes when Chris Richards subbed into the game for an injured Jerome Boateng.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

BVB controlled the game but won’t take comfort from that on a one-point day in Frankfurt,.

Daichi Kamada put the hosts ahead after nine minutes but Giovanni Reyna’s great goal off a Jadon Sancho assist was all Dortmund could muster in response.

Dortmund forced the only four saves of the match and had a healthy edge in possession and shot attempts, but finishes the day no closer to first despite the Bayern-Leipzig draw.

Hertha Berlin 3-1 Union Berlin

Krzysztof Piatek scored twice on Friday as Hertha took derby honors with a 3-1 comeback win over 10-man Union.

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi made it two goals and an assist in his last three matches as Union opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but Robert Andrich was shown a straight red card three minutes later.

Hertha needed time to get its footing but leveled the score after halftime through Peter Pekarik before 46th-minute sub Piatek.

The 25-year-old Polish center forward scored four times in 15 appearances on loan to Hertha last season but had just one goal this season entering play Friday.

He had some help from the keeper on his first.

Substitute Krzysztof Piatek enters the game and immediately makes an impact, giving @HerthaBSC_EN THE LEAD! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/b5UPwrTS3V — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2020

Elsewhere

Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln 2-2 Wolfsburg

Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 Mainz

Werder Bremen v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday

Hoffenheim v Augsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET Monday

Follow @NicholasMendola