Burnley – Everton was a battle between two England international goalkeepers and it ended 1-1.

Nick Pope was superb and so too was Jordan Pickford, as both England goalkeepers made good stops. Robbie Brady have Burnley the lead but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized.

With the point, Burnley have six for the season while Everton move up to seventh on 17 points.

3 things we learned from Burnley – Everton

1. Everton’s formation change changes game: Switching from a 3-4-3 to a 4-3-3 system changed this game, but Everton still look disjointed. Due to Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne being out injured, Ancelotti has been forced to play players out of position at wing back. When Delph, an emergency left wing-back, was injured, Everton switched to a back four and brought on Andre Gomes in midfield. That extra man in midfield saw them dominate, get the ball to James Rodriguez more, and although Ben Godfrey and Iwobi aren’t full backs, at all, they did a decent job. Everton should stick to 4-3-3. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 12 games in all competitions, so that is a big issue.

2. Pope edges brilliant battle with Pickford: With Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, the two leading contenders to be the starting England goalkeeper battled it out and starred. Southgate would have left the stadium scratching his head, as both players made key saves throughout. He will probably stick with Pickford, for now, as his first-choice goalkeeper, but Pope is pushing hard to become the Three Lions’ starter. He was solid and saved brilliantly from James, Calvert-Lewin and Sigurdsson. Pickford made two fine stops, but took risks on the ball and was almost caught out in the second half as he wandered 30 yards from his goal. All in all, there’s very little between these goalkeepers.

3. Calvert-Lewin is on fire: He leads the Premier League with 11 goals in his opening 11 games of the season and the England international showcased why he’s been so clinical early in the season. His movement when the ball gets wide is great. He drifts into space, darts into dangerous areas and times his runs to perfection. His understanding with Richarlison is almost telepathic and if Everton are going to push for a top six finish, DCL needs to keep scoring. He shows no signs of slowing down.

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – In a tale of two goalkeepers, he edged it. Two great saves as he stood tall and was key in Burnley’s battling point.

The hosts got off to a perfect start as Brady smashed home from outside the box with his right foot with just 135 seconds on the clock, as Everton were punished for being sloppy in possession.

Chris Wood caused a nuisance of himself at one end, while at the other Alex Iwobi crossed for Calvert-Lewin but his effort was denied brilliantly by Nick Pope.

Everton were more dangerous as the game wore on as Richarlison forced Pope to save after racing clear. Delph was then forced out through injury and Everton switched their formation to a 4-1-3-2 and they improved drastically. That said, Pickford did really well to deny Wood just before the break as he rushed off his line to block.

Right on half time Allan won the ball and played in Richarlison, who crossed brilliantly for Calvert-Lewin to equalize.

Everton pushed hard for the winner in the second half and Pope did superbly to deny James Rodriguez, as his curling effort looked destined for the top corner.

Burnley sat deep and tried to hold on for the point, as Everton were dominant on the ball and created the best chances.

Pickford did save extremely well from a header from Wood late on, and so too did Pope who denied Gylfi Sigurddson with his feet.

