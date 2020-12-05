EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 11 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 11 of the season, as Tottenham host Arsenal in a big north London derby, Liverpool host Wolves, while Leeds travel to Chelsea and West Ham v Manchester United will be fun.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 4-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Brom 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Burnley 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 0-1 Southampton – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Sheffield United 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Chelsea 1-2 Leeds – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, December 5: (+290) Burnley v. Everton (-106) Tie: +240

Saturday, December 5: (-1000) Man City v. Fulham (+1800), Tie: +850

Saturday, December 5: (+250) West Ham v. Man United (+105), Tie: +245

Saturday, December 5: (-200) Chelsea v. Leeds (+475), Tie: +333

Sunday, December 6: (+185) West Brom v. Crystal Palace (+155), Tie: +210

Sunday, December 6: (+275) Sheffield United v. Leicester (-103), Tie: +245

Sunday, December 6: (-106) Tottenham v. Arsenal (+280), Tie: +250

Sunday, December 6: (-200) Liverpool v. Wolves (+550), Tie: +300

Monday, December 7: (+145) Brighton v. Southampton (+180), Tie: +230

Follow @JPW_NBCSports