Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT star Gio Reyna, 18, scored a superb goal for Borussia Dortmund away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

[ MORE: Bundesliga live updates ]

The American Dream was silky smooth as he started for Dortmund and a ‘Gio Reyna goal’ alert always sends the USMNT fans into a frenzy.

This was his second Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund, and he has previous for scoring beauties, but usually he’s teeing up Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and other young stars to score for the German giants.

Reyna made it 1-1 in the second half with a lovely finish as the Bundesliga giants battled back against a spirited Frankfurt side.

The teenage playmaker was found in the inside left attacking channel and he cut inside, beat a man and slammed home a wonderful effort into the top corner to beat Kevin Trapp at his near post.

After scoring his first goal for the USMNT in November, just a few days after turning 18 years old, it is great to see the young playmaker add plenty of end product to his game.

Below is video of the goal as Reyna has now scored two goals and had four assists in the Bundesliga this season.

HERE WE GO! Gio Reyna's second career @Bundesliga_EN goal is a BEAUT! 💯 https://t.co/oi3Yoxwwva — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 5, 2020

Follow @JPW_NBCSports