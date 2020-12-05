USMNT’s McKennie leads Juventus comeback in Derby della Mole (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Weston McKennie saved his first Juventus goal for the Derby della Mole.

The American midfielder came off the bench in the 71st minute and scored six minutes later to level the line against Torino in Juve’s 2-1 Turin derby win on Saturday.

[ MORE USMNT: Reyna scores in Dortmund draw ]

McKennie nodded a Juan Cuadrado cross off a short-played corner kick past Salvatore Sirigu to deny Torino its first derby win since 2015. Cuadrado later set up Leonardo Bonucci’s 89th-minute goal to claim all three points for the dominant side of the derby.

Juventus has taken at least a point from Torino in 13 matches across all competitions, with Saturday’s visitors taking just two points from the series.

Torino hadn’t won at Juventus since 1995, giving them one win in a quarter-century against their rivals.

McKennie joined Juve from Schalke this fall on loan with an option to buy. This was his 10th appearance with five starts and an assist heading into the derby.

American Weston McKennie ties it up for Juventus with his first goal for the club! pic.twitter.com/qN3luBTpwl — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola