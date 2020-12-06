Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United – Leicester City: Childhood Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy scored a 90th-minute goal to lead Leicester City past Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Sunday to pile more woe on the Blades.

Leicester was in danger of going winless in five matches but instead moves third with 21 points. The Foxes host AEK Athens on Thursday and Brighton on Dec. 13.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Chris Wilder’s last-place Blades remain on a single point, having lost 10 times with Southampton, Manchester United, and Brighton next.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED – LEICESTER CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned from Sheffield United – Leicester City

1. Almost doesn’t count: Leicester City stars Jamie Vardy and James Maddison each put a shot off the post in the first half as Leicester took nine of 10 shots over the first hour, with Blades scoring with their only shot on target and avoiding what could’ve easily been a second yellow card to defender Max Lowe.

Fine margins seemed to finally be favoring Sheffield United, who entered the match with four goals scored but an expected goals total of 12. But the Foxes’ dominant match was rewarded by Vardy’s ninth goal in 10 PL appearances this season.

2. Defensive lapse nearly costs Leicester again: Leicester City has allowed goals in five games since blanking Wolves on Nov. 8, and six of the nine concessions have come in the first half. McBurnie may have had his arms on top of Tielemans, but the Belgian looked to have no intent to leap and clear the corner kick service.

3. Sheffield United still struggling with the live ball: Blades’ fifth goal of the season came from a corner kick, the second time they’ve done that this campaign to go with two penalty kicks and just one marker from open play.

Man of the Match: Wesley Fofana

Yes, this place has become a bit of a fan club for the French import, but Fofana had a terrific sliding tackle when Blades found some early danger and finished a dominant duels display with good work to the final whistle. Maddison was close to the same level, and Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale also had a number of fine plays.

Sheffield United – Leicester City recap

Blades were better out of the gate but it was Leicester City who first brought real threat when Jamie Vardy hit the post in the 10th minute.

It flipped the other way as Leicester kept control of the ball until Oliver McBurnie saw a 22nd-minute chance slip out of his reach via a poor touch.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Perez put Leicester City in front when Marc Albrighton’s shot from the right was deflected to the Spaniard at the back post and was strong enough to defy Aaron Ramsdale’s glove.

McBurnie then got his goal, the Welshman getting above Youri Tielemans to nod a corner kick home for 1-1.

James Maddison clipped the goal post with a stoppage-time effort just before halftime and the under-fire Blades needed the halftime whistle.

Substitute Rhian Brewster tried to chip Kasper Schmeichel when he caught the Leicester keeper off his line in the 84th.

But Vardy raced past the Blades back line to take a Maddison pass and pop it past an onrushing Ramsdale to finish the score line.

