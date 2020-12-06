Mourinho talks Son, Kane, Tottenham title hopes after derby win

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur has answered its doubters in eye-opening fashion, putting an exclamation point on a vicious run of fixtures with a 2-0 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s North London Derby.

Spurs are unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches dating back to an opening day loss to Everton, and just took seven-of-nine points from Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal to keep the table lead with 24 points.

Mourinho wouldn’t commit to upgrading his team’s status in the title race above “pony” status, but was clearly feeling terrific about Tottenham having another week atop the table when our Joe Prince-Wright asked him about the team’s growth.

“We can lose everywhere,” Mourinho said. “Any team can come here and beat us. Of course people could expect these last three matches, three points, four points, or six but lose one. No, we did seven. We didn’t concede one goal against phenomenal teams. Of course we are in a good moment and the team is strong mentally but nothing’s changed.”

Mourinho had exceptional praise for his goal scorers, as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane set each other up for goals to continue their Ballon d’Or-caliber starts to the season.

But the Portuguese boss’ praise was not limited to offensive production, as both players were big part of Spurs keeping a clean sheet at home.

“Kane clearing balls in the box, Sonny for the first 60 minutes as a winger and then a second striker… It is not just about scoring goals and being world class players. It is about being great guys and doing your best for the team.”

Son now has 10 goals and three assists in league play this season while Kane had eight and 10.

There’s crazy chemistry between the South Korean and his English attack partner, and Kane says it’s just the right mix of experience.

“We’re both at an age now where we’re both maybe coming into our prime when it comes to understanding the game and understanding each other,” he said, adding that Spurs did “exactly what we set out for” in the win.

Back to Mourinho, the Tottenham boss also went out of his way to praise Arsenal’s players and coach.

“[Arsenal] is probably going to be criticized because the points and position on the table are not good but I have to say very good team, very good coach,” Mourinho said. “A team with different ways to play, that can change during the game, build with four or five. A team with a lot of work. So it was a very complex game for us. In the first half we put ourselves in a position of good advantage and in the second half we accept what they did to us.”

