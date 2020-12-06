A roundup of all of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where AC Milan won again to remain unbeaten and top of the table, but the chasing pack continues to win as well and keep up the pressure…

Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan

10 games down, and AC Milan are yet to lose a game and Stefano Pioli’s side has only drawn twice to maintain its five-point lead atop the Serie A table following other results.

Sunday’s win over Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria wasn’t quite as close as the final score would indicate, which is something of a rarity for Pioli and Co., as it was only their second (out of eight) wins this season by a single-goal margin.

Franck Kessie put AC Milan ahead from the penalty spot just before halftime, and Samu Castillejo hammered a second goal home from close to the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in the 77th minute. The insurance goal turned into the winning goal when Albin Ekdal pulled a goal back just five minutes later.

Inter Milan 3-1 Bologna

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic not in AC Milan’s squad this weekend, Romelu Lukaku took advantage of his brief opportunity to close the gap between the two Milan-based strikers as they look set for a season-long Golden Boot race.

Lukaku bagged goal no. 8 on the season to give Inter a 16th-minute lead over Bologna — bringing him to within two of Ibrahimovic — followed by a brace from right back Archaf Hakimi in the 45th and 70th minutes.

Young starlet Emanuel Vignato, who grabbed Bologna’s consolation goal in the 67th, is one to watch out for in the future.

Crotone 0-4 Napoli

No one had an easier time this weekend than Napoli, who won going away and did so against a Crotone side that played the final 40 minutes with 10 men.

Lorenzo Insigne had Napoli 1-0 ahead when Jacopo Petriccione was shown a straight red card for a nasty sliding tackle in the 50th minute, at which point Napoli were quick to run up the style points with addition goals from Hirving Lozano, Diego Demme and Andrea Petagna.

Juventus 2-1 Torino

As for Juventus, the nine-time-defending champions came back from a goal down to win the Turin derby and remain six points back of AC Milan.

Torino went ahead after just nine minutes, and they held that lead for 68 minutes until USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie headed home Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick for his first goal for Juventus (WATCH HERE). 12 minutes later, it was again Cuadrado who delivered the delightful cross into the box — this time for Leonardo Bonucci — in the 89th minute.

Andrea Pirlo’s side is also yet to lose a game this season, though their 5W-5D-0L record leaves them with a bit of catching-up to do.

Other Serie A result

Roma 0-0 Sassuolo

Spezia 1-2 Lazio

Hellas Verona 1-1 Cagliari

Parma 0-0 Benevento

Udinese v Atalanta — Postponed

Monday’s Serie A schedule

Fiorentina v Genoa — 2:45 pm ET

