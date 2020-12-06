Sheffield United – Leicester will see two sides presently combatting prolonged or potential freefalls, respectively, when they meet in Premier League action at Bramall Lane on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

SHEFFIELD UNITED – LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

The Blades sit bottom of the Premier League table with just a single point, which they won nearly seven weeks ago, from their first 10 games of the 2020-21 season. With barely 25 percent of the season played, Sheffield United find themselves six points adrift of safety.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have lost two in a row and four of their last seven after starting the season with three straight victories. The Foxes are yet to draw a PL game, and have alternated three wins and two losses, followed by three wins and two losses, to this point. If the pattern holds, wins over Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton are forthcoming beginning on Sunday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Sheffield United – Leicester: (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: OUT: Enda Stevens (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knock), Jack O’Connell (knee)

Leicester: OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh) , Caglar Soyuncu (adductor), Daniel Amartey (thigh).

Here's how the Blades line-up. 👊 McBurnie & Burke start up front. Stevens & Ampadu just miss out while Mousset rolled his ankle in training.#SHULEI 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XucvRgmNjn — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 6, 2020

🚨 #ShuLei team news 🚨 The Foxes' starting XI, brought to you by @eToro… — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 6, 2020

What they’re saying

Chris Wilder, on his team’s struggles and Jurgen Klopp: “As Jurgen made a good observation, we are just on one point. It’s not the time to talk about it. Everybody has that right and there’s 20 votes in this league. Nobody is looking after Sheffield United right the way through, so we have to look after ourselves. I’m not really going into the nuts and bolts, I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Liverpool as a football club, and for Jurgen, whether it’s looking after the club, whether it’s ‘selfish,’ or another word that anybody uses.”

Brendan Rodgers, on losing to lowly Fulham: “With Wesley Fofana, you saw when we went to a back-four, the space was totally different for him because he’s played all of his career in a back-three. Tonight wasn’t really about systems. I like my team to have fluidity and aggression and domination in whichever system we play. Tonight was just about our counter-pressing and aggression, which wasn’t there in the first half. And we made mistakes. That was nothing to do with the system. In the second half, we changed it, and that worked a bit better for us. The ball got into better areas, but we couldn’t find the quality.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+275) | Leicester (-103) | Draw (+240)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Given their current form (five straight defeats, and nine out of 10 this season), you might be tempted to write Sheffield United off completely, but seven of their nine losses have come by a single-goal margin and five of the nine have been by way of a 1-0 scoreline. As the scoreboard goes, they’re not a million miles off the mark. Leicester might just be the necessary tonic to begin turning things around. Sheffield United 1-1 Leicester.

How to watch Sheffield United – Leicester: stream and start time

Kickoff: 9:15 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS