Perhaps no player or manager in the entire world runs hotter on emotions than Jurgen Klopp, so it’s only natural that Klopp was left feeling downright overwhelmed and awestruck on the night that 2,000 Liverpool fans returned to Anfield and greeted the Premier League champions for the first time ever.

[ MORE: Liverpool destroy Wolves as Reds fans greet champions at Anfield ]

Of course, it helped that Liverpool routed Wolves to the tune of 4-0, but the “goosebumps” began long before the first whistle had blown. Even with 4 percent of Anfield’s capacity inside the ground, Jurgen Klopp and Co., will have never been more delighted to hear “You’ll Never Walk Alone” belted out and echoing around those famous walls.

“Wasn’t it the perfect night? Imagine 10 months ago people would have told us we would have a game and 2,000 people would turn up. When we came out we all had goosebumps. I had no idea how it would feel. It was perfect. The noise, what the people did, they were on their toes you could see and feel and smell. They had waited so long for it. “It is so much more enjoyable with people involved.” … “The game, the atmosphere — it was so nice. I had goosebumps. They started “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — really nice. I never knew it could feel that good. “This started in February and we were waiting to get normality back. I don’t think we appreciated it as much. It was very, very touching. There were a few challenges before the game — Wolves play different systems. I gave the boys information about how to press them. The boys were outstanding with how they dealt with them — our best result against Wolves.”

Sunday’s victory keeps Liverpool level on points with Premier League leads Tottenham Hotspur, but just behind Jose Mourinho’s men based on goal difference. The co-leaders are set to face off for the first time this season in 10 days’ time.

Follow @AndyEdMLS