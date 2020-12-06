Three things we learned from Tottenham – Arsenal in North London Derby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal: Tottenham reclaimed its spot atop the Premier League table with a 2-0 defeat of Arsenal in a North London Derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday

[ MORE: JPW’s Player Ratings from London ]

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son each had a goal and an assist in this Jose Mourinho special, as Spurs hit Arsenal on the break twice and shut down the Gunners attack to become the first PL team to 24 points this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Tottenham goes back atop the table on 24 points and will stay there unless Liverpool beats Wolves by an absurd amount of goals (10).

Arsenal are 11 points behind Spurs in 15th place, a point closer to the bottom three than the top four.

WATCH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – ARSENAL FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned from Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal

1. Son joins Kane as Gunner killer: Son’s stunner (Sonner?) started the show, fitting off a Kane assist, before the South Korean turned provider. Son now has a goal or an assist in three-straight North London Derbies.

That’s a very nice habit he’s developed and an impressive record but nothing compared to the derby ditty sung by Kane, whose goal before halftime gave him 11 goals in 12 league derbies against Arsenal. He’s only been held off the board three times.

What an incredible hit from Son, who sent Bernd Leno out for lunch. That doesn’t happen too often.

2. Mou’s plan keeps Aubameyang ice cold: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tried to enliven Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s season by teaming the Gabonese star with Alexandre Lacazette atop a 4-4-2 but Mourinho’s defensive plan kept the left-sided star in a box.

While Lacazette looked dangerous, Aubameyang’s struggles continued to the tune of just 21 touches over 90 minutes. Arsenal could not get him the ball, and he finished with one off-target shot and another blocked. Aubameyang has two of Arsenal’s 10 PL goals through 11 matches this season. Woof.

3. Thomas Partey injured again: While Arsenal’s best attacker remained silent and slumping, its most complete player only last 45 minutes in a return from injury. That isn’t a great excuse, though, as Partey was on the pitch for the first goal (though his injury came moments before Kane doubled Tottenham’s advantage just before halftime). Turning to Dani Ceballos isn’t a bad thing, but there are few players like Partey.

Man of the Match: Kane.

Son second. It’s going to be a tough choice every week, seemingly.

Premier League recaps Leicester City’s Vardy punishes Sheffield United in stoppage-time Five-star Crystal Palace rattles 10-man West Brom Three things we learned from Chelsea – Leeds United

Follow @NicholasMendola