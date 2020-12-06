Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Tottenham – Arsenal is a massive north London derby on Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET online via Peacock Premium) and it will likely have a huge impact on which direction the season of both clubs will head in.

With 2,000 lucky Tottenham fans allowed to attend this game, they will make plenty of noise given the recent form of Harry Kane and Co.

Jose Mourinho has Tottenham top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend and they will move 11 points clear of Arsenal if they win. Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have struggled this season, as they’ve lost three on the spin at home in the Premier League and have struggled to score goals and create chances.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Arsenal in the north London derby, as I’m on-site for the clash.

Live analysis from Joe Prince-Wright, on-site at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Tottenham – Arsenal

STAT: That is now 10 goals for Son this season, and Kane has 10 assists. Arsenal have scored 10 goals total in the Premier League.

13th minute: GOALLLL! What a goal. What a brilliant, brilliant goal. Heung-min Son played in by Harry Kane, he cuts in from the left and curls into the far top corner. The fans here go absolutely bonkers. An amazing goal from Son.

11th minute: This time Thomas Partey has a shot from distance which flies over. Cue more cheers of delight from the Spurs fans.

5th minute: Ironic cheers aplenty as Bukayo Saka fires his shot way over the bar after a free kick is half cleared. Lots of boos for the Arsenal players.

3rd minute: Lively start here. Harry Kane is chopped down by Granit Xhaka, but Eric Dier fires the free kick over.

Go-time! We are off and running. Loud music. Fans are fired up. Players are ready. Wow. These 2,000 fans are making a lot of noise.

Kick off soon: Before the game, Gareth Bale got a lovely ovation from the Spurs fans inside the stadium. You forget, given all the excitement around fans returning, that this is the first chance for Spurs fans to see Bale in the flesh.

🙌⚪️🔥 Tottenham fans applaud their team back onto their home pitch for the first time since March! Gareth Bale getting plenty of love from the #THFC fans in here nice and early. #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/ceBuN2GLZ2 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 6, 2020

Pre-game shenanigans: Hello from north London! There is a real buzz in the air here at Tottenham. The north London derby is always a huge game and with 2,000 fans allowed in to watch this, Tottenham will play in front of home fans for the first time since March.

👋 Welcome to Tottenham. A beautiful day for the #NorthLondonDerby! I’ll have live updates and analysis on #THFC v #AFC, here ➡️ https://t.co/jjRL597tPr This should be a beauty! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/TGyrb7EAYU — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 6, 2020

Team news

Harry Kane was an injury concern for Tottenham, but starts for Spurs as does fellow question mark Toby Alderweireld, who was injured in the win against Man City two weeks ago.

Arsenal have a host of injury issues. David Luiz does not feature despite suffering a nasty head wound in that horrendous clash of heads with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez last weekend. Thomas Partey returns from a thigh issue, while Gabriel Martinelli is out long-term.

📋 Our north London derby team news is in! 🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @RobHolding95 chosen to partner Gabriel

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87 also starts #️⃣ #TOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2020

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Mikel Arteta: “He is a good coach. He is a talented coach. He won already an important competition in the first few months of his career; that we cannot deny. To be the Arsenal coach, you have to be good – if you are not good, you are not there. So yes, I think Mikel is a good coach but I want to respect the others – especially the others that I don’t know well and probably are also very talented.”

Mikel Arteta on Partey’s fitness: “He has been training separately in the last week or so. We have to scan him again to see how he is feeling. He is a player that is so willing, that is pushing us every day because he wants to do it. At the same time, we have to protect and make sure that when he gets back in the team he is ready to do that and whatever extent of minutes we can use him. So this week is going to be crucial. The moment he starts to train in parts with the team, [we can] see how he is feeling and how he is evolving day to day.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-106) are the clear favorites but Arsenal (+280) are much better away from home than at home and will be dangerous. The draw at +250 looks enticing.

Prediction

This could be a classic. Both teams enjoy sitting back deep and hitting the other on the counter, but an early goal here will liven things up. I expect the intensity of the north London derby to force the issue and both teams will take more chances to try and win the game. Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Tottenham – Arsenal stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

