LONDON — The Tottenham – Arsenal player ratings were pretty straightforward. Tottenham were great. Arsenal were awful. Our marks out of 10 for the north London derby reflect that.

With Heung-min Son and Harry Kane scoring superb goals in the first half, Jose Mourinho’s side were lethal on the counter and Arsenal had plenty of the ball but did very little with it. And that was the game, as Spurs moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Here are the Tottenham – Arsenal player ratings, as I dish out my marks out of 10.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – Didn’t have much to do aside from come for a few crosses. Saved a low Lacazette header well. Easy outing as he passed his fitness test.

Serge Aurier: 7 – Some great last-ditch tackles. Has really kicked on this season since Doherty arrived. Solid positioning, but Saka did test him

Toby Alderweireld: 8 – Calm on the ball. Kept Aubameyang quiet, especially with a great block late on. Job done.

Eric Dier: 7 – Some great defensive clearances and headers, but sloppy in possession.

Sergio Reguilon: 6 – Did his job defensively but didn’t really get forward. That’s fine, for now, but Mourinho will want more of an attacking display.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 8 – Perfect game for Hojbjerg. Some tough challenges and was always chirping at the Arsenal players. Won midfield.

Moussa Sissoko: 7 – See above. Dominant display and used his experience to calm things down when needed. He and Hojbjerg are building a great partnership.

Giovani Lo Celso: 7 – Argentine playmaker drifted in and out of the game but did his job well. Lovely long passes to get Spurs going on the break.

Steven Bergwijn: 6 – Worked hard but didn’t get a lot of service. Mourinho trusts him.

Heung-min Son: 8 – Sensational goal. Always a threat. Linked up well with Kane, as always. Taken his game to new levels this season.

Harry Kane: 8 – 10 assists, so far, is incredible, as he set Son up for that wondergoal. Kane smashed home off the underside of the bar from a ridiculous angle right on half time to seal the win, as his player of the season credentials continue to grow. Total team player who defended corners and set the tone.

Substitution

Ben Davies (72′ on for Lo Celso): 6 – Slotted in well at center back. Allowed Spurs to switch to 3-5-2.

Lucas Moura (88′ on for Son): N/A

Joe Rodon (90′ on for Bergwijn): N/A

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 5 – Could have done better with Kane’s goal and his kicking was a little erratic.

Hector Bellerin: 4 – Offered nothing in attack and Son targeted him on the counter. Worked a treat. Subbed off.

Rob Holding: 6 – One of the few Arsenal players to do okay. Won his headers, cleared the ball and positioning was okay.

Gabriel: 6 – See above. Solid enough without impacting the game. The real issue was the midfield in front of him.

Kieran Tierney: 5 – Like Bellerin, didn’t get forward much but he whipped in a few dangerous balls.

Thomas Partey: 6 – Came off injured after the second goal, which is a worry. Before that had one wild shot and not a lot else.

Granit Xhaka: 4 – Awful tackle on Harry Kane early on. Set the tone for a woeful display. Overrun in midfield. Booked.

Bukayo Saka: 7 – The standout player for Arsenal. Whipped in a great cross which Aubameyang should have headed home. Always wanted the ball and a threat.

Willian: 4 – Offered very little throughout the game. Aside from the opening day of the season, he’s struggled massively for Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette: 5 – Should have scored in the second half but Lloris denied his clever header.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5 – Header over a great chance, blocked by Alderweireld and just couldn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas. Arsenal need to create more chances for him.

Substitution

Dani Ceballos (45′ on for Partey): 6 – Did his best to get Arsenal on the front foot, but Hojbjerg won that battle.

Eddie Nketiah (75′ on for Bellerin): N/A

