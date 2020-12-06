WATCH: Incredible Son strike, blistering Kane finish give Spurs derby lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Premier League’s classic derby match-ups deserves great goals, and Tottenham Hotspur have brought two to Sunday’s North London Derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Heung-min Son and Harry Kane assisted each other as Tottenham built a 2-0 halftime lead.

Harry Kane continued his habit of dropping inside his own half to be a terrific hold-up player, turning right cut to a striding Son.

The South Korea drove toward the box and cut right as Rob Holding and the Arsenal defense gave him room to operate on the left.

Big mistake.

It’s the 28-year-old’s 10th goal of the PL season and 13th across all competitions. The goal marks his third-straight North London Derby appearance with a goal or an assist.

Kane then took a cut pass from Son and put a blistering shot into the top of the goal to make it 2-0 heading into halftime.

Tottenham is bidding to go atop the Premier League table with a win, and Son and Kane strike have them on pace through 45 minutes in London.

