The top four all won and USWNT star Alex Morgan got off the mark for Tottenham in a fun weekend of Women’s Super League action.

Morgan was one of four USWNT players to hit the pitch, while American forward Christen Press missed table-topping Manchester United’s win through illness.

Here’s what you missed in England’s top women’s league.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

USWNT superstar Alex Morgan scored her first Tottenham goal from the penalty spot to salt away Spurs home win.

Spurs’ Kerys Harrop and Brighton’s Inessa Kaahman traded first half goals before Angela Addison put Tottenham ahead for good in the 63rd minute.

Morgan’s goal was her last kick of thee game, as she left the pitch in the 85th and Tottenham pulled into ninth place on the 12-team table with six points.

😀 The moment we've all been waiting for! 🇺🇸 A first #BarclaysFAWSL goal for @alexmorgan13 from the penalty spot to give @SpursWomen a third! 😍 Things you just love to see! pic.twitter.com/m2NoSXeCoo — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 6, 2020

Everton 0-3 Man City

City did all its damage before halftime, as Ellen White, Gemma Bonner, and Canadian star Janine Beckie got on the score sheet.

USWNT playmaker Rose Lavelle subbed off at halftime and Sam Mewis came on for the final 25 minutes as City went fourth.

Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United — Saturday

The Red Devils stayed atop the league by joining second-place Arsenal and third-place Chelsea in collecting wins (Chelsea is three points back with a match-in-hand).

Leah Galton scored in the 25th minute and dominant United couldn’t finish off the Villans until the 89th minute as Ella Toone scored on one of the Red Devils’ 30 shot attempts toward Lisa Weiss’ goal.

USWNT star Tobin Heath went the distance at right wing while teammate Christen Press missed the game will illness. Red Devils manager Casey Stoney says the American had missed the previous few days of training.

Elsewhere

Chelsea 3-2 West Ham

Arsenal 3-0 Birmingham City

Reading 1-1 Bristol City

