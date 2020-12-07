Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 World Cup qualifying draw for Europe has been completed, as the 55 UEFA teams know their path to the World Cup in Qatar.

France, Portugal, Germany and England all look to have been handed a reasonably easy path through to the World Cup finals, while Italy, Spain and Belgium may have a tougher time.

Some big nations have been drawn to play one another, as England and Poland will do battle in Group I, Italy and Switzerland will lock horns to get out of Group C, Belgium and Wales are together in Group E, while Spain and Sweden are in Group B together.

Remember: in the UEFA region only the top team from each of the 10 groups qualify automatically for the World Cup, with three teams also qualifying via the playoffs if they finish as group runners up or as one of the two best teams in the Nations League who didn’t make it into the top two of their group.

Qualifying will begin in March 2021 and run until March 2022.

Below are the groups in full for 2022 World Cup qualifying in the UEFA region.

Group A

Portugal

Serbia

Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

Group B

Spain

Sweden

Greece

Georgia

Kosovo

Group C

Italy

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group D

France

Ukraine

Finland

Bosnia

Kazakhstan

Group E

Belgium

Wales

Czech Republic

Belarus

Estonia

Group F

Denmark

Austria

Scotland

Israel

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Group G

Netherlands

Turkey

Norway

Montenegro

Gibraltar

Group H

Croatia

Slovakia

Russia

Slovenia

Malta

Group I

England

Poland

Hungary

Albania

Andorra

San Marino

Group J

Germany

Romania

Iceland

North Macedonia

Armenia

Lichenstein

