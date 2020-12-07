Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Southampton will be a tasty clash down at the Amex Stadium on Monday (start time, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the South Coast rivals collide.

Both teams love to entertain and have an attacking style of play, so the teams Graham Potter and Ralph Hasenhuttl put out should put on a show in front of 2,000 home fans who are allowed to attend.

STREAM BRIGHTON – SOUTHAMPTON

Saints will go fifth in the Premier League table with a win, but Brighton have been dangerous all season long and haven’t picked up the points their performances deserved.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Southampton on Monday.

Team news

Brighton make one change from the team which drew 1-1 with Liverpool, as Tariq Lamptey is back from suspension and replaces Neal Maupay.

Southampton have star striker Danny Ings back from injury as he is on the bench, while Mohammed Salisu is involved in a matchday squad for the first time and Nathan Redmond also returns from injury and is on the bench. The starting lineup is unchanged from their 3-2 defeat to Man United last week.

🔴 U N C H A N G E D ⚪️ Here's how #SaintsFC will line-up at #BHAFC tonight: pic.twitter.com/xbOMNWAxkV — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 7, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+145) are the favorites but Southampton (+180) have won plenty of times on their recent trips to the Amex. The draw at +230 looks enticing.

Prediction

I’m going to go for a narrow win for Southampton. This should be an open game but I fancy Saints to nick a tight win as they have the more clinical attackers. Brighton 1-2 Southampton.

How to watch Brighton – Southampton stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

