Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League group stage has arrived at its finale for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea already qualified for the last 16, Manchester United need a draw at RB Leipzig in their final group game to make it through to the knockout rounds.

The four Premier League clubs are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.

The last few months has seen the Champions League games take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums have done so during UEFA competitions.

That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 6, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Week 1 recap

Week 2 recap

Week 3 recap

Week 4 recap

Week 5 recap

Champions League schedule

Group A – December 9

Bayern Munich v. Lokomotiv Moscow

RB Salzburg v. Atletico Madrid

Group B – December 9

Inter Milan v. Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C – December 9

Olympiacos v. FC Porto

Manchester City v. Marseille

Group D – December 9

Ajax v. Atalanta

Midtjylland v. Liverpool

Group E – December 8

Rennes v. Sevilla

Chelsea v. Krasnodar

Group F – December 8

Zenit v. Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v. Club Brugge

Group G – December 8

Dynamo Kiev v. Ferencvaros

Barcelona v. Juventus

Group H – December 8



Paris Saint-Germain v. Istanbul Basaksehir

RB Leipzig v. Manchester United

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Group A – December 9

Bayern Munich 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

RB Salzburg 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Group B – December 9

Inter Milan 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C – December 9

Olympiacos 1-2 FC Porto

Manchester City 4-1 Marseille

Group D – December 9

Ajax 2-3 Atalanta

Midtjylland 1-2 Liverpool

Group E – December 8

Rennes 1-1 Sevilla

Chelsea 4-0 Krasnodar

Group F – December 8

Zenit 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Lazio 2-1 Club Brugge

Group G – December 8

Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Ferencvaros

Barcelona 1-3 Juventus

Group H – December 8



Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester United

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Group stage, Week 6 (December 8-9)

Group A – December 9

(-325) Bayern Munich v. Lokomotiv Moscow (+750). Tie: +460

(+225) RB Salzburg v. Atletico Madrid (+115). Tie: +260

Group B – December 9

(-350) Inter Milan v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+850). Tie: +480

(-135) Real Madrid v. Borussia Monchengladbach (+380). Tie: +270

Group C – December 9

(-125) Olympiacos v. FC Porto (+375). Tie: +250

(-260) Manchester City v. Marseille (+700). Tie: +380

Group D – December 9

(+130) Ajax v. Atalanta (+180). Tie: +280

(+235) Midtjylland v. Liverpool (+105). Tie: +275

Group E – December 8

(+215) Rennes v. Sevilla (+130). Tie: +235

(-350) Chelsea v. Krasnodar (+900). Tie: +460

Group F – December 8

(+340) Zenit v. Borussia Dortmund (-130). Tie: +280

(-145) Lazio v. Club Brugge (+375). Tie: +290

Group G – December 8

(-120) Dynamo Kiev v. Ferencvaros (+325). Tie: +270

(+110) Barcelona v. Juventus (+235). Tie: +260

Group H – December 8



(-950) Paris Saint-Germain v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+2200). Tie: +850

(+140) RB Leipzig v. Manchester United (+175). Tie: +270

Outright winner

Bayern Munich (+275)

Manchester City (+400)

Liverpool (+600)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)

Barcelona (+1400)

Chelsea (+1400)

Real Madrid (+2000)

Juventus (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2000)

Borussia Dortmund (+2200)

Manchester United (+2200)

Sevilla (+4000)

Atalanta (+4000)

Inter Milan (+5000)

RB Leipzig (+6600)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+8000)

Lazio (+10000)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports