The UEFA Champions League group stage will enter its finale next week, and only nine of the spots in the last 16 have been decided.

Groups B and H will be intriguing as seven of the eight teams across those groups head into the final 90 minutes knowing they can reach the last 16. There is also plenty to sort out when it comes to third place and which teams will move down to the Europa League Round of 32.

While below we look at the Champions League permutations and who needs what on the final day.

Who can reach UEFA Champions League last 16?

Group A

Reigning champs Bayern have won the group, while a final day showdown sees USMNT legend Jesse Marsch lead Austrian champs RB Salzburg against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid at home. A win for Salzburg would seal their first-ever passage to the last 16. Atleti only need a draw to reach the last 16.

Qualified: Bayern Munich (group winners)

In the hunt: Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg

Final day games: RB Salzburg v Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B

This is the most exciting group. All four teams can still qualify, as Shakhtar’s two wins against Real Madrid have really mixed things up. Real have never failed to qualify from the group stage, but it is a straight shootout between themselves and Monchengladbach for a spot in the last 16. Inter Milan have to beat Shakhtar to have a chance of advancing, and hope that Madrid v Monchengladbach doesn’t end in a draw. Wow.

Qualified: Nobody

In the hunt: Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid, Inter Milan

Final day games: Real Madrid v Borussia Monchengladbach, Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Group C

Easy in this group, as City have already won the group and Porto will finish second. Marseille and Olympiacos are battling for third and qualification to the Europa League as they’re both locked on three points.

Qualified: Manchester City (group winners), FC Porto

Final day games: Manchester City v Marseille, Olympiacos v Porto

Group D

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have eased through as group winners, while Ajax v Atalanta is a straight showdown to see who joins them. A draw for Atalanta is enough to reach the last 16 and send Ajax to the Europa League. Ajax have to win.

Qualified: Liverpool (group winners)

In the hunt: Atalanta, Ajax

Final day games: Midtjylland v Liverpool, Ajax v Atalanta

Group E

Chelsea have eased through as group winners, while Sevilla join them in the last 16. Krasnodar have also sealed third place and Europa League qualification. Nothing to play for in Group E, other than pride for Rennes.

Qualified: Chelsea (group winner), Sevilla

In the hunt: Nobody. Krasnodar have sealed third place

Final day games: Chelsea v Krasnodar, Rennes v Sevilla

Group F

This is interesting. Borussia Dortmund are through but need a win against Zenit to guarantee top spot. Lazio host Club Brugge in a straight shootout to see who joins them in the last 16. Lazio need a point to seal their place in the last 16.

Qualified: Borussia Dortmund

In the hunt: Lazio, Club Brugge

Final day games: Zenit v Borussia Dortmund, Lazio v Club Brugge

Group G

Barca need a point at home to Juve to seal top spot, but a defeat could see Juve jump above them (as long as they better the result from Barca’s 2-0 win at Juve in October). Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros square off for third place with both teams on one point after their 2-2 draw in Hungary earlier in the group stage.

Qualified: Barcelona, Juventus

In the hunt: Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros in battle for third.

Final day games: Barcelona v Juventus, Dynamo Kiev v Ferencvaros

Group H

Another belter of a group. Manchester United head to RB Leipzig knowing a point will be enough to reach the last 16, but Leipzig need a win to guarantee their path to the last 16. PSG host already-eliminated Basaksehir and a win would see them qualify. However, there is a scenario that if United and Leipzig draw and so too do PSG, then Les Parisiens will go through by virtue of away goals scored in their head-to-head record with Leipzig. Wild. Root for chaos.

Qualified: Nobody.

In the hunt: Manchester United, PSG, RB Leipzig

Final day games: RB Leipzig v Manchester United, PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir

