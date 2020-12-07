Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Manchester United injury news was intriguing, and mixed, as Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will not feature for in their crucial UEFA Champions League clash at RB Leipzig.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that two of his best attacking options aren’t available to play in their UCL group stage finale, as United need a point to secure qualification to the last 16 but Leipzig know a win will see them go through.

As Sir Alex Ferguson famously said, this is indeed ‘squeaky bum time.’

In terms of more specific Manchester United injury news, Solskjaer only said that both players have minor injuries and will not travel to Germany for the Group H showdown.

Some positive injury news was that David de Gea and Luke Shaw will both travel and be in the squad as the former was rested for the win at West Ham and Shaw has been out with a hamstring injury but is now back.

Cavani and Martial both started for United in their 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, but Cavani came off at half time and Martial was subbed off with 30 minutes to go.

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata will give Solskjaer plenty of options in attack, but the experience of Cavani in particular would have been very helpful in this high-pressure situation.

Rashford has been struggling with a shoulder injury so it could be left to Bruno Fernandes, once again, to get United over the line.

