The UEFA Champions League group stage has arrived at its finale for the 2020-21 season and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea already qualified for the last 16, Manchester United need a draw at RB Leipzig in their final group game to make it through to the knockout rounds.
There is so much to play for over the final games in each group, as Group B is wild as Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and Real Madrid can all go through. Group A is intriguing too as RB Salzburg v Atletico Madrid will be one heck of a showdown.
The four Premier League clubs are among the favorites to win it all but reigning champions Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all favored heavily with the bookies to be crowned champions of Europe.
The last few months has seen the Champions League games take place in midweek as countries in Europe which are allowing fans in stadiums have done so during UEFA competitions.
That means that we can expect to see incredible scenes of celebration among the small numbers of fans who are allowed in to stadiums across many European countries.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games in Week 6, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: October 20 – December 9 (Group stage)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Champions League schedule
Group A – December 9
Bayern Munich v. Lokomotiv Moscow
RB Salzburg v. Atletico Madrid
Group B – December 9
Inter Milan v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C – December 9
Olympiacos v. FC Porto
Manchester City v. Marseille
Group D – December 9
Ajax v. Atalanta
Midtjylland v. Liverpool
Group E – December 8
Rennes v. Sevilla
Chelsea v. Krasnodar
Group F – December 8
Zenit v. Borussia Dortmund
Lazio v. Club Brugge
Group G – December 8
Dynamo Kiev v. Ferencvaros
Barcelona v. Juventus
Group H – December 8
Paris Saint-Germain v. Istanbul Basaksehir
RB Leipzig v. Manchester United
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Group A – December 9
Bayern Munich 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
RB Salzburg 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Group B – December 9
Inter Milan 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C – December 9
Olympiacos 1-2 FC Porto
Manchester City 4-1 Marseille
Group D – December 9
Ajax 2-3 Atalanta
Midtjylland 1-2 Liverpool
Group E – December 8
Rennes 1-1 Sevilla
Chelsea 4-0 Krasnodar
Group F – December 8
Zenit 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Lazio 2-1 Club Brugge
Group G – December 8
Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Ferencvaros
Barcelona 1-3 Juventus
Group H – December 8
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester United
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Group stage, Week 6 (December 8-9)
Group A – December 9
(-325) Bayern Munich v. Lokomotiv Moscow (+750). Tie: +460
(+225) RB Salzburg v. Atletico Madrid (+115). Tie: +260
Group B – December 9
(-350) Inter Milan v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+850). Tie: +480
(-135) Real Madrid v. Borussia Monchengladbach (+380). Tie: +270
Group C – December 9
(-125) Olympiacos v. FC Porto (+375). Tie: +250
(-260) Manchester City v. Marseille (+700). Tie: +380
Group D – December 9
(+130) Ajax v. Atalanta (+180). Tie: +280
(+235) Midtjylland v. Liverpool (+105). Tie: +275
Group E – December 8
(+215) Rennes v. Sevilla (+130). Tie: +235
(-350) Chelsea v. Krasnodar (+900). Tie: +460
Group F – December 8
(+340) Zenit v. Borussia Dortmund (-130). Tie: +280
(-145) Lazio v. Club Brugge (+375). Tie: +290
Group G – December 8
(-120) Dynamo Kiev v. Ferencvaros (+325). Tie: +270
(+110) Barcelona v. Juventus (+235). Tie: +260
Group H – December 8
(-950) Paris Saint-Germain v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+2200). Tie: +850
(+140) RB Leipzig v. Manchester United (+175). Tie: +270
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (+275)
Manchester City (+400)
Liverpool (+600)
Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)
Barcelona (+1400)
Chelsea (+1400)
Real Madrid (+2000)
Juventus (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2000)
Borussia Dortmund (+2200)
Manchester United (+2200)
Sevilla (+4000)
Atalanta (+4000)
Inter Milan (+5000)
RB Leipzig (+6600)
Borussia Monchengladbach (+8000)
Lazio (+10000)