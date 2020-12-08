Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our eleventh player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are finding their feet after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

Stars from Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool dominate our eleventh player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings as plenty of big boys have yet to hit their stride.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Up 11

2. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – New entry

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

5. Nick Pope (Burnley) – New entry

6. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – New entry

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry

8. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

9. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Down 1

10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 4

11. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Up 4

12. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Down 10

13. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – New entry

14. Ruben Dias (Man City) – New entry

15. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry

16. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – New entry

17. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Even

18. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Down 15

19. Mason Greenwood (Man United) – New entry

20. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) – New entry

