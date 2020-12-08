Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raul Jimenez has left hospital and will continue his recovery from a fractured skull at home.

Wolves released a positive update on the Mexico star, who has been in hospital in London since November 30 when the incident occurred.

Jimenez suffered a fractured skull and underwent surgery in a London hospital after an awful clash of heads for Wolves against Arsenal. He clashed heads with David Luiz early in the game and was knocked unconscious as medical teams treated him on the pitch for several minutes before he was taken to hospital.

Wolves have released a statement on the condition of Raul Jimenez, saying he has had surgery and is ‘comfortable’ in hospital as he begins his recovery.

“Some good news from over the weekend… Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family.”

Best wishes and prayers poured in for Jimenez, 29, as the scenes from the Emirates Stadium were sickening.

Jimenez was carried off on a stretcher needing oxygen, while David Luiz remained on the pitch for the rest of the first half with a large wound covered by a bandage, but he came off at half time due to the nasty gash on his head.

It will be a long road ahead for a full recovery for Jimenez, but the medical and coaching staff at Wolves have said they will be patient and support him all the way as the hope to see their star striker on the pitch sometime soon.

This is good news for Jimenez, as he can now rest and recover in the comfort of his own home and take his time to recover fully from a horrendous injury.

