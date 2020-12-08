Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Sounders are in the MLS Cup final once again, this time after launching an amazing comeback from 2-0 down with 15 minutes to go.

Trailing Minnesota United by two goals (Emanuel Reynoso and Bakaye Dibassy scored for the Loons), the Sounders scored in the 75th minute through Will Bruin, then Raul Ruidiaz equalized in the 89th minute.

Gustav Svensson scored the winner in the 93rd minute in dramatic fashion to set up an MLS Cup final at the Columbus Crew on Saturday as the Seattle Sounders have the chance to win back-to-back titles and won the Western Conference title once again.

Seattle have now reached four of the last five MLS Cup finals (winning two of their previous three finals), while the Crew last reached the final in 2015 when they hosted the showpiece event but lost 2-1 to the Portland Timbers.

If Seattle prevail on Saturday they will have three MLS Cup trophies to their name, which will put them third all-time in terms of MLS titles and only behind MLS originals LA Galaxy and D.C. United. That’s some going for a franchise who only entered MLS in 2009.

Columbus, led by Caleb Porter, are a dangerous side and have been a surprise package throughout the 2020 season as they beat the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference final.

Take a look below at the highlights from Seattle’s incredible comeback against Minnesota United.

One of the greatest comebacks in MLS history. 👏#SEAvMIN Highlights!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UpApBejGSU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 8, 2020

