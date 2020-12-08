Solskjaer rips Pogba agent after Man United’s Champions League exit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is out of the UEFA Champions League despite Paul Pogba’s best efforts.

Yet despite his role as a super sub in United’s failed comeback bid in Germany, the comments are going to be about his future at Old Trafford and the Frenchman can divy up blame between himself, his agent, his manager, and his club.

With United down three, Pogba set up Mason Greenwood to win the penalty that Bruno Fernandes scored to make it 3-1. Then the World Cup winner’s header found net to make it 3-2 and he sent in a tempting late cross that might’ve completed the comeback and put the Red Devils into the Round of 16.

But again, the drama.

Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola made waves prior to the game when he said the unhappy French star needed to leave United in January.

The timing was poor, to say the least.

As for his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn’t even go as far as to say he’d like to keep Pogba this January.

“Now is not the time to discuss transfer targets or ins and outs at the club.”

Solskjaer also would not answer for Pogba’s happiness at United, saying that “You’ve gotta ask Paul if he’s happy or unhappy. I’m not going to speak for him. Paul is focused on doing his best for the team when he’s here. He’s working hard in training and he just needs to focus on his performances.”

The questions continued in the post-match media press conference.

Solskjaer had biting words for Raiola after the match.

From the BBC:

“The squad is fine, they’re a team, they stick together,” Solskjaer said. “As soon as Paul’s agent realizes this is a team sport and we work together the better and that’s maybe the last thing I’ll say on that. What we speak about in the background is something… I’m not going to talk about Paul’s agent anymore.”

Perhaps Solsksjaer will ultimately grateful for the focus being off United’s brutal finish to the UCL group stage and on Pogba and his agent, because the loss to Leipzig was a bit too similar to other big game failures from the Norwegian’s Red Devils.

Watch the TV exchange below.

"You've got to ask Paul if he's happy or unhappy." "He's focused on doing his best for the team when he's here." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks on Paul Pogba after Man Utd's Champions League exit. pic.twitter.com/RnYO4MwFGi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2020

