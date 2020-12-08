The latest transfer news continues to swirl, as Lucas Vazquez to Manchester United and Franck Kessie to Arsenal or Tottenham are the latest reports doing the rounds.

There will be a lot of focus on Paul Pogba and his future at Manchester United after the explosive comments from his agent Mino Raiola, but let’s start with talk about a player potentially arriving at Old Trafford…

Vazquez to Manchester United?

Lucaz Vazquez, 29, is said to be interesting the Red Devils as they hope to have cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of their defense. Vazquez is usually a winger, but has been transformed into a wing-back this season.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe have slotted in out there, but United don’t have solid competition for AWB at RWB. See what I did there? I know, I’m way too proud of that.

Anyway, as for Vazquez, the Real Madrid and Spanish wide man has been playing at right back for Los Blancos in recent months and a report from Defensa Central in Spain claims that United are willing to offer $20 million for Vazquez.

The Spanish international is out of contract in June 2021 and is yet to agree a new deal. United need extra options out wide and this would actually be a very savvy pick-up, as he could cover two positions on the right.

Franck Kessie to Arsenal, while Tottenham lurk…

A report from Calciomercato in Italy states that AC Milan midfield Franck Kessie is interesting both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Kessie is contract to Milan until the summer of 2022 but the report states he is valued at $55 million by the Italian giants.

The central midfielder has been a key part of Milan sitting on top of Serie A this season, and his combative displays would certainly be welcome in the midfield of both Tottenham and Arsenal.

The former have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the latter Thomas Partey, so they seem set for midfield generals. That said, Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta are both keen on grit over skill and Kessie has a great mixture of both.

Watch this space.

